J.E. Broyhill Civic Center announces Upcoming Showcase of Stars Events

HUDSON, NC (November 12, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events. The events feature returning favorites as well as some new faces for a variety of entertainment options.

Following is a schedule of upcoming events:

Christmas in Killarney

Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Created by the 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Scott Doherty and worldwide touring Irish musician Chris Smith, “Christmas In Killarney” combines the excitement of Irish dance with the harmonies of traditional Christmas classics. Set in Killarney, Ireland in the late 1920’s, “Christmas In Killarney” shows what it means to celebrate Christmas the ‘Irish’ way, where many of our own Christmas traditions originated. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience “Christmas in Killarney.” Tickets are $27 for adults and $12 for students/children.

Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey & Vincent

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Dubbed by CMT as “The Rock Stars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. Dailey & Vincent have won numerous awards for their uniquely contagious and riveting music. Tickets are $33 plus taxes and fees for adults and $15.50 plus taxes and fees for students/children.

Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase Hosted by Kay and Patrick Crouch

Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating over two decades of promoting local music and talent, the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase hosted by local musicians Kay and Patrick Crouch will feature a line-up of local musicians who are helping to keep the community’s rich history of traditional music alive today. Tickets for the show are $13 for adults and $6 for students and children.

Livingston Taylor

Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Livingston Taylor’s career as a professional musician has spanned over 50 years, encompassing performance, songwriting and teaching. Described as “equal parts Mark Twain, college professor and musical icon,” Livingston delights audiences with his charm and vast repertoire from his 22 albums and popular classics. Livingston has written top-40 hits recorded by his brother James Taylor and has appeared with Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac and Jimmy Buffet. He is equally at home with a range of musical genres – folk, pop, gospel, jazz – and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performance. In addition to his performance schedule, Livingston has been a full professor at Berklee College of Music for 30 years, passing on an extensive knowledge gained from his long career on the road to the next generation of musicians. Tickets for the show are $24 for adults and $10 for students/children.

Kruger Brothers with Kontras Quartet

Friday, June 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Classical, bluegrass and folk music take center stage together as the members of the Kontras Quartet team up with the world-renowned bluegrass group, the Kruger Brothers. The Kontras Quartet, composed of violinists Dmitri Pogorelov and Francois Henkins, violist Ben Weber, and cellist Jean Hatmaker are dedicated to exploring contrasts in music. (“Kontras” is the Afrikaans word for “contrasts.”) However, listening to them perform alongside Jens Kruger, Uwe Kruger and Joel Landsberg, you can easily hear that classical and folk music contrast less than you might think. Tickets for the show are $25 for adults and $10 for students and children.

The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is also offering an “All-In” Rate of $90 that includes one ticket to each show.

All dates and scheduled performances are subject to change. All ticket prices listed include tax except where noted. For more information about becoming a Season Subscriber or for individual tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.

