It’s time for ACA Individual Health Annual Enrollment!

LENOIR, NC (October 26, 2020) — The Annual Enrollment (AEP) for Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans is back. It runs from November 1st through December 15th. At this time you can enroll in a plan or make changes to an existing plan. And, if you happen to be losing coverage, you could be eligible for a special enrollment period. For instance if your current plan ends December 31st you can enroll in January or February 2021 with a new plan.

Of course, there are many things to consider during the ACA Annual Enrollment. Things to keep in mind are do you need to make a change to your projected household annual income, change address or phone number or household size, or if you need to make a coverage change. When the Annual Enrollment for ACA is over, you cannot enroll again until the next time it comes around for 2022 unless you quality for a Special Enrollment period (SEP) during the year. You can, however, make necessary updates to your Marketplace application during the year.

Get in touch with us today so we can go over your AEP choices with you! You want to get a coverage that works best for you with doctors and hospitals who accept your plan. Any new enrollments and/or plan changes and updates must be in by December 15th so don’t delay, make your appointment today.

~Bush and Associates was in the 2020 ACA Elite Circle of Champions. They have offered local area insurance products for over 40 years. They specialize in ACA Individual Health, Short-Term Health and Medicare Supplements (aka Medigap), Other Medicare Products, and Group Employment Benefits. Get in touch with us today for a free, no obligation, Quote. We offer contact free quotes by Phone, Mail, Email, Online, Fax or Curbside. If you need an in office appointment, we require a temperature check and you must wear a mask at all times.

BUSH AND ASSOCIATES:

Call (828) 754-2601 or

email quotes@bushandassociates.net

Visit them online at: www.mynchealthplan.com