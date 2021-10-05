It’s that time again!  Annual Enrollments are almost here!

LENOIR, NC (October 4, 2021) — It’s time to start getting ready for the upcoming Annual Enrollment periods.

There are two Annual Enrollments: one for Affordable Care Act (Marketplace) Individual Health and one for Medicare Advantage and Part D (PDP or prescription drug plans).

The first Annual Enrollment Period is for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. It is from October 15th – December 7th. This is the time period when you can renew coverage as is, change plans within the same company, make a change in MA or PDP plans, or take one out if you are not currently in the initial coverage time period and haven’t had one before. You can drop your MA plan and return to Original Medicare, a Medicare Supplement (depending on underwriting requirements, if any) and/or a stand-alone Part D plan, etc.

The next Annual Enrollment Period to start is for ACA Individual Health. For 2022, this time period has been extended. It will run from November 1st, 2021, to the new extended date of January 15th 2022. During this time, you can enroll in an Individual Health plan or make changes and updates to an existing plan on the Marketplace.

There is a limited amount of time for you to enroll or make changes in existing plans. So, get in touch today about scheduling an appointment.

~Bush and Associates has been offering insurance products in Caldwell County and surrounding counties for over 40 years. They are currently booking appointments for Annual Enrollment. Get in touch with them today to reserve a time! They are offering phone appointments or in office appointments (must wear a mask). Call (828) 754-2601 or Text 828-493-5821 or email service@bushandassociates.net to make your appointment. You can learn more at www.mynchealthplan.com.

