It’s not too late to qualify for health insurance if you have a special enrollment circumstance

LENOIR, NC (March 23, 2022) – Did you miss the Annual Enrollment Period for ACA Individual Health Insurance? If so, it’s possible you may still be eligible for a health plan if you can qualify for enrollment using a Special Enrollment situation.

Special Enrollment situations include having a baby, moving, losing employer insurance, getting married, etc. Of course, if you’re not eligible for a Special Enrollment Period, you can apply for health insurance during the next upcoming Annual Enrollment Period. In addition, if you have an existing plan through the Marketplace this is a good time of year to update any changes you may have had such as address or income change, etc.

Special Enrollment is the enrollment period that lasts until the Annual Enrollment Period opens back up again. Generally, the Annual Enrollment Period opens up in the late Fall.

Bush and Associates has been offering ACA individual health since its inception on January 1, 2014. They’ve been serving the insurance needs of Caldwell County and surrounding counties since 1980! Get in touch with them today for more information or a free quote. Call (828) 754-2601, Text 828-493-5821, or email quotes@bushandassociates.net.

Bush and Associates is located at 916 Wilkesboro Blvd.

www.mynchealthplan.com

