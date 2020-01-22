Intarsia to be topic at Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting

HICKORY, NC (January 20, 2020) — An intarsia presentation will highlight the program on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting, 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Johnny Hipps, our club vice president, will present a program on intarsia, a form of wood inlaying, similar to marquetry, that has been practiced for hundreds of years. Johnny will cover a broad range of aspects of intarsia, including techniques, types of woods used, saw blades, do’s and don’ts, sanding equipment, and finishing. If time permits, we will have a video tour of a renowned intarsia expert, Judy Dale Roberts’ workshop. Johnny will provide handouts related to the topic.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.

A Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club Press Release