Insurance is Essential so We Are Here For You!

LENOIR, NC (March 31, 2020) — If you’re wondering if insurance is considered an essential business in regards to the North Carolina Governor’s mandatory stay at home order from the Governor, yes it is! Insurance is essential, that’s what we believe and know to be true, so we are here for you!

During this difficult time, we have adopted social distancing measures such as daily cleaning and disinfecting, and rearranging our office space to allow for adequate distance of six feet or more between us and customers. We are working in the office seeing people by appointment only and only if absolutely necessary. We are providing curbside service as well as service by phone, fax, mail, email or online. We can provide quotes the same way: by phone, mail, email, fax, online or curbside drop off or pick up.

We are remaining available to meet the needs of our customers for both in-force or new policies. If you’d like a current update from us, just give us a call at (828) 754-2601 or email service@bushandassociates.net.

We are remaining open for business during this critical time. If you need to drop by the office, please call us when you arrive and we can arrange “curbside” pick up. And of course you can do most things you need for your policies by calling or emailing us.

During this period, our in office hours are: Monday – Thursday: 9am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 4pm; Friday: 9am – 12noon.

Please stay at home as much as possible and stay safe and healthy.

To learn more about Bush and Associates insurance, visit www.mynchealthplan.com

~Bush and Associates has been offering insurance products in Caldwell County and the Unifour area since 1980. Products they specialize in include Medicare Supplements, Other Medicare Products, Individual Health, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life, Cancer plans, Accident, Long Term Care and Group Employee Benefits. Contact them today for a FREE no obligation quote!