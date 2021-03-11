IMPACT Institute Provides Free Training for Manufacturing Jobs

HUDSON, NC (March 11, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now accepting applications for the IMPACT (Industrial Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship Customized Training) Institute. The 4-week program provides the skills and certifications needed for an entry-level advanced manufacturing job, while making students eligible for scholarships to continue their education in one of several programs at CCC&TI.

The program, which is available to students at no cost, was developed in partnership with local employers due to the shortage of qualified advanced manufacturing workers.

“The goal of this program is to close the skills gap our local employers face when hiring new workers, and also creating a talent pipeline for high-demand, high-skill manufacturing jobs,” CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch said. “We have worked with industry partners to identify the skills and certifications that lead to employment, and also to remove possible barriers to participation by providing scholarships.”

The IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, June 7 to July 1.

The IMPACT Institute provides full scholarships for tuition, books and supplies for students who qualify. Students who complete the 4-week IMPACT Institute course also will qualify for additional scholarships covering the cost of tuition, books and supplies for one of the following programs at CCC&TI: Industrial Maintenance, Industrial Systems – Machining, Industrial Systems – Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering and Welding.

To qualify for the IMPACT Institute, students must be at least 18 years old and have earned a high school credential. The IMPACT Institute is funded by grants from Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas.

To register for the course or for more information, please call 828-726-2242 or visit www.cccti.edu/impact.