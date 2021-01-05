If you missed Annual Enrollment, you may still qualify for coverage with a special enrollment

LENOIR, NC (January 5, 2021) — Annual Enrollment for ACA Individual Health Annual Enrollment ended on Dec 15th. If you missed it, you may still qualify to enroll in a plan. You may be eligible with a Special Enrollment situation.

Special Enrollment involves several life changes. Special Enrollment situations can include: Marriage, Moving, Loss of employer group health coverage, Having or Adopting a child, Loss of Medicaid or CHIP, etc.

If you happen to have one of these special enrollment circumstances, you may be able to possibly enroll in ACA individual health and/or change your plan. If you think you might qualify, then get in touch with us today for more information and your free quote.

We offer quotes and service by Phone, Mail, Online, Email, Fax, or Curbside. In person appointments are available as necessary but require a temperature check and a mask.

Bush and Associates has been offering ACA individual health since it started in 2014. We are in the Marketplace Circle of Champions for ACA individual health enrollments for 2018, 2019 and 2020. We have been offering insurance products in Caldwell county for more than 36 years. Call us at (828) 754-2601 or email quotes@bushandassociates.net for your free quote comparison.