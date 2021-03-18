Featured

Iconic City Walk bridge arches to be set, N.C. 127 road closure

HICKORY, NC (March 18, 2021) — The wooden arches for Hickory’s iconic City Walk pedestrian bridge are scheduled to be raised and set in place this weekend.

This work will require the closing of N.C. 127 between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE from 6 a.m. Saturday, March 20, through 6 a.m. Monday, March 22. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked. Drivers should use Fourth Street NW/SW and the one-way pairs to navigate around the N.C. 127 closure.

The wooden arches rest on Main Avenue NE, awaiting installation. Photo credit: Chad Austin, Inc.

The interwoven arches for the bridge are constructed of Douglas Fir treated glulam beams that will span 178 feet across N.C. 127 and rise 60 feet above the City Walk path.

“This structure will be a centerpiece for the City Walk and a recognizable landmark for the City of Hickory. We are excited to reach this milestone in the project,” said Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller.

For more information about the City Walk project and construction progress, please visit www.CraftingHickory.com.

N.C. 127 detour map

 

