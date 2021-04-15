Iconic City Walk bridge arches to be set, N.C. 127 road closure in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (April 14, 2021) — The second set of wooden arches for Hickory’s iconic City Walk pedestrian bridge are scheduled to be installed this weekend.

This work will require the closing of N.C. 127 between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE from 6 a.m. Saturday, April 17, through 6 a.m. Monday, April 19. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked. Drivers should use Fourth Street NW/SW and the one-way pairs to navigate around the N.C. 127 closure.

For more information about the City Walk project and construction progress, please visit www.CraftingHickory.com.