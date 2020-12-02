Human remains found in wooded area off Cheraw Road

LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2020) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones announces that on the evening of Sunday, November 29th, 2020, Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the discovery of Human remains in a wooded area on Cheraw Road near the entrance to the Caldwell County Landfill. The remains were discovered after an individual in walking in the wooded area found the remains and subsequently contacted an Investigator with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office who responded to the scene. Once on scene deputies located the remains of one individual and due to weather and lighting conditions the scene was secured until the following day.

On Monday, November 30th, 2020 Investigators along with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation processed the scene and recovered the remains of the individual which have been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and autopsy.

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this point in the investigation and the case remains active pending the results of the identification and autopsy