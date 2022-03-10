HUB Station, CCC&TI to host Community Showcase

HUDSON, NC (March 9, 2022) – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute faculty and students will showcase their talents at the Town of Hudson’s HUB Station. The showcase reception, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, March 28 in the HUB auditorium. The event will feature live music, delicious food and a visual arts gallery.

“We appreciate any opportunity to share with the community the talents of our students and faculty,” CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch said. “We’re thankful for our long-time partnership with the Town of Hudson and a top-notch facility like the HUB Station to provide activities and services for our community.”

Plans for the showcase reception include:

Live music by CCC&TI instructor Jimmie Griffith.

Food for the event will be provided by the JEBCC Catering Group and students from CCC&TI’s Culinary Arts program. The menu includes marinated tomato, mozzarella and pesto on crostini, chicken salad profiterole, dill chicken salad, pimento cheese profiterole, and meatballs with pizzaiola sauce.

The Associate in Fine Arts program will exhibit work at the HUB Station’s art gallery from March 28 to April 15. It will feature paintings, prints, photography and drawings by CCC&TI students and faculty.

“CCC&TI and the Town of Hudson have enjoyed a decades long relationship and we’re thankful for any opportunity to collaborate with the college,” Hudson Town Manager Jonathan Greer said. “Having a public facility like the HUB Station simply enhances that relationship, especially when showcasing local talent.”

For details on the event, or other activities at The HUB Station, contact Janice Woodie at 828-726-8871. The HUB Station is located at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

