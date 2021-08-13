HUB Station Arts Center, App State To Host Music Classes in Hudson

HUDSON, NC (August 10, 2021) — The Community Music School (CMS) at Appalachian State University will soon launch face-to-face music classes at The HUB Station Arts Center in Hudson in a partnership intended to expand CMS’ community engagement and The HUB’s arts programming.

Beginning in August, CMS will offer youth classes in guitar and ukulele, Appalachian Youth Chorale Connect! and Community Drumming. CMS’s HUB Station Arts Center programs, led by local teachers from Hudson and Boone, will be part of The Station Performing Arts Suite.

“As a proud graduate of Appalachian State, I’m really excited to start this collaboration and grow the music education opportunities offered at The HUB Station,” Hudson Town Manager Jonathan Greer said.

The Community Music School will be a link between App State’s Hayes School of Music and the Town of Hudson’s HUB Station, sharing the vitality and creativity of multiple arts programs.

“I can’t wait to see what kind of music we make together,” Community Music School Director Dr. Nicole Sonbert said.

Hayes School of Music Dean James Douthit is eager to begin the collaboration. “The Hayes School of Music has a long tradition of making music with our community. We are delighted to partner with the HUB Station to share our mutual love and passion for music.”

The Community Music School offers “Pay What You Can” options for its group programs. Participants can select from a range of prices in registration ($250, $185, $125, $75 and $0) in addition to the $25 registration fee.

To learn more or to register, visit the Community Music School website, music.appstate.edu/cms.

About The HUB Station

The HUB (Hudson Uptown Building) Station is an 80-year-old former school campus that has been transformed by the Town of Hudson into a 21st century hub for business and the arts. The Arts Center includes a Dinner Theater, the Fiber Arts Center, the Red Awning Gallery (featuring artwork and lessons from the Western N.C. Society of Artisans), and the Mitford Museum (based on Jan Karon’s popular book series). The HUB Station also supports the community through the McCreary Family Business Center, which offers working space and mentoring for developing entrepreneurs.

About the Community Music School

In collaboration with App State’s Hayes School of Music, the Community Music School offers music classes, ensembles, and private lessons for all ages and skill levels. Thanks to the Hayes School of Music and donor support, CMS is able to offer “Pay What You Can” options for group programs and tuition assistance for private lessons.

CMS Schedule at The HUB Station Arts Center

Title: Appalachian Youth Chorale Connect! at the HUB

Time: 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Thursdays for 12 weeks, beginning Aug. 26

Description: Appalachian Youth Chorale Connect! is a choral ensemble consisting of 12 weekly group sessions and occasional sessions for individual students. We will work on confidence while singing alone and in a group, explore and learn songs from a variety of cultures and genres, and culminate the session with a final sharing for the class – all in a fun and engaging environment.

Instructor: Justin Johnson

Age Group: 8-12

Location: The HUB Station Arts Center

Title: Let’s Play Guitar!

Time: 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday for 12 weeks, starting Aug. 24

Description: Let’s Play Guitar! will be a weekly 45-minute class that will target intermediate skills. Together, we will dive into topics like styles, strumming and picking patterns, soloing techniques, non-traditional chords, and more.

Instructor: Dwight McGlynn

Age Group: 12-18

Location: The HUB Station Arts Center

Title: Let’s Play Ukulele!

Time: 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays for 12 weeks, starting Aug. 24

Description: Let’s Play Ukulele! will be a weekly 45-minute class for the beginning ukuleleist. Together we will dive into topics like styles, chords, strumming, basic music theory, and more.

Instructor: Dwight McGlynn

Age Group: 8-13

Location: The HUB Station Arts Center

Title: Community Drumming

Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays for 12 weeks, starting Aug. 26

Description: Community Drumming is a group drumming class for all ages and skill levels. The class will include cultural background, rhythmic vocabulary, formal application, improvisation, and finally free communication and self-expression within a community of diverse peoples – in other words, an all-out jam!

Instructor: Chris Mayhew

Age Group: All Ages

Location: The HUB Station Arts Center

Press Release courtesy of Jonathan Greer

Town Manager

Town of Hudson