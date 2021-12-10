Howard promoted to City of Lenoir Police Lieutenant

LENOIR, NC (December 7, 2021) — John Howard has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Lenoir Police Department Patrol Division.

“I am honored to announce that John Howard has accepted promotion to the rank of Police Lieutenant,” Police Chief Brent Phelps said. “This was an extremely competitive process in which all the candidates did an outstanding job. I have no doubt that Lt. Howard will continue to work hard for this department and our community.”

Lt. Howard joined the City of Lenoir Police Department in 2007 and has 14 years of service with the department. Lt. Howard has served as a Patrol Officer, Master Patrol Officer, Narcotics Investigator, General Investigator, Investigations Sergeant, and Patrol Sergeant, and he’s also a Firearms Instructor. He holds the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate, which is the highest police recognition awarded by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

Prior to joining the City’s Police force, Lt. Howard served four years in the United States Marine Corp and he served during the Enduring Freedom conflict in the Middle East.

“Lieutenant Howard is well-prepared to continue serving the department in the Patrol Division as a Police Lieutenant,” Chief Phelps said.

The Patrol Division responds to all dispatched calls for police service in the City of Lenoir. The division includes K-9 Teams, Special Response Team, Honor Guard, Explorers Post, Auxiliary Reserve, Parking Enforcement, Mentoring, and School Resource Officers.

Lenoir Police Department ranks are as follows:

Chief

Captain

Lieutenant

Sergeant

Corporal

Master Patrol Officer

Patrol Officer II Patrol Officer I

