Hotel Street Project underway in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (November 23, 2021) — Contractors started clearing the Hotel Street connection yesterday. The new section will improve accessibility to several properties in the area.

When the project is complete, Hotel Street will connect Linkside Court to Hibriten Drive. Residents of Linkside Court, the Veridian apartments, and the Hampton Inn will be able to use Hibriten Drive during high traffic times. Rather than turning left directly onto Wilkesboro Boulevard, residents will be able to take Hotel Street, turn left on Hibriten and turn left at the traffic light onto Wilkesboro Boulevard.

The Napa Auto Parts and Blue Ridge Tire parking lots will also connect to the new section, which will increase access for their shoppers and employees.

Contractors have 75 calendar days to finish the project. Workers must grade the roadbed; extend a retaining wall; install storm drains, curb and gutter, and guard rail; and then pave the street. The project budget is $260,800.

