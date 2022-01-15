Homicide/Officer Involved Shooting in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, NC (January 14, 2022) — On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:11 pm, Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Unknown Trouble call at 4376 Terrapin Ridge Lane in Granite Falls. Once on scene Deputies encountered a male subject armed with a gun and knife that was holding two females at the location hostage. The male subject failed to obey the verbal commands of the Deputies which led to an officer involved shooting. The male subject that Deputies encountered was later identified as Troy Lee Carter, age 56. Carter was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two females as well as the Deputies involved were uninjured during the incident. A search of the property revealed an additional individual a short distance from the residence. The additional individual, Timothy Lewis Davis, age 48, was discovered to have suffered both gunshot wounds and a stab wounds. Davis who was a resident at the location was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation reveal that Troy Lee Carter attacked Timothy Lewis Davis prior to the arrival of Deputies to the scene. At the time of this incident Carter was wanted for two counts of Domestic Criminal Trespassing, one count of Injury to Real Property, and one count of Second Degree Arson for previous incidents that occurred on the property.

Timothy Davis was the brother in law of Troy Carter. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Body Cam footage from the Deputies involved have been turned over as part of the officer involved shooting. The Deputies involved are placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.