Hildebran man convicted for attempted murder

LENOIR, NC (October 15, 2021) — Brendan Marshall Withers, 28, of Hildebran, was given an active prison sentence following his conviction for attempted murder and other charges during Caldwell County Superior Court on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The Honorable Craig Croom, Superior Court Judge from Wake County, imposed a prison term of 17 to 23 years for Withers after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Withers will serve his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

The offenses occurred April 27, 2018, in Catawba and Caldwell counties.

Withers held the victims, three former co-workers, at gunpoint while taking money from them and binding their hands with tape in Catawba County. He then forced them into a vehicle and drove them into the Granite Falls area of Caldwell County.

An altercation ensued when one of the victims attempted to disarm Withers inside the vehicle, and it continued when the parties were outside the vehicle.

During the altercation, Withers shot the victim and then fled on foot before eventually surrendering himself to law enforcement.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation with assistance from several other area law enforcement agencies. Chief Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker prosecuted the case for the State.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!