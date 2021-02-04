High School Registration

LENOIR, NC (February 4, 2021) — This week rising freshmen and current high school students began registering for next year’s classes. Students started meeting with school counselors for advisement on course selection as early as mid-January, and the registration process will continue through March depending on their corresponding high school timeline, which is listed below:

The high school curriculum guide is posted online at caldschools.com. All high school students must register for the 2021-2022 school year, including those students who are utilizing a remote learning option. This information is essential for schools to plan for next year’s student assignments and services.