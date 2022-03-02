High Country Soccer Association 2022 Spring Adult Soccer League Registration Open

BOONE, NC (February 26, 2022) – High Country Soccer Association is proud to announce Booneshine Brewing Company as the new title sponsor for the Adult Soccer League. Booneshine replaces Appalachian Mountain Brewery, who sponsored the league for the past 10 years.

“We are thrilled about our new partnership with Booneshine,” says Rick Suyao, HCSA’s executive director. “AMB was a fantastic partner the last 10 years and we appreciate all they have provided to the adult league. But Booneshine, being right beside the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, is just a natural fit. There are so many partnering opportunities we can collaborate on together.”

This spring, there are four levels of adult league play: Gold, Silver, Bronze, and 35-and-older. The skill levels of the players in the Booneshine Adult League range from recreational players and females of any age (Bronze and 35+) to highly competitive and former collegiate players (Gold Division). HCSA currently serves more than 300 adult soccer players (in addition to offering youth training) in the NC High Country. The Boone-based soccer club is always searching for new ways to continue building the local soccer community to include all players and skill levels.

“At Booneshine Brewing, our mission is to make the High Country a better place,” says Tim Herdklotz, co-owner and president. “Supporting the High Country Soccer Association fits the mission perfectly. We look forward to the partnership.”

The Booneshine Adult League is a 7v7 league played on half of a regulation soccer field. Each team is comprised of 7-10 players. If you don’t have a team, visit the HCSA website at www.hcsoccer.com and sign up as a free agent to be placed on an existing team at your requested level of play.

The registration deadline for the Booneshine Adult League is March 8, and the season runs from March 15 to early May. Each team will play a minimum of eight league games with each league having a playoff format based on the number of teams in the league. Team captains are responsible for registering his/her team at www.hcsoccer.com, as well as turning in the registration fee and team roster at the Booneshine Adult League Social before the season begins. The price is $65 per player and each player must pay before they are allowed to play. There is a strict late registration fee of $75 per player.

For more information about any HCSA Adult Soccer options, visit www.hcsoccer.com/adult or check out the Facebook page @HC Soccer Adult League.

Booneshine Adult Soccer League

Online Registration: Now through March 8 at www.hcsoccer.com/adult

Check-in: March 8 at Booneshine Brewing Company, 465 Industrial Park, Boone

Team Fee: $65 per player (recommended 9-12 players per team), $75 late fee

Booneshine Spring Adult League Season: March 15 – Early May

Fields: Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, Boone

Other Upcoming High Country Soccer Programs:

U10 Academy starts March 7

U8 Academy starts March 8

U6 Academy starts March 8

U10-U15 Challenge (Rec) starts March 10

U11-U19 Travel Team Spring Season has started. If you are still interested in joining a team, contact marco@hcsoccer.com. Travel Team Tryouts for 2022/23 start week of May 23.

Visit www.hcsoccer.com for more information and to register for all soccer programs.

A High Country Soccer Association Press Release

