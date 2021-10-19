Hickory to host North Carolina Cyclo-Cross race

HICKORY, NC (October 19, 2021) — The City of Hickory will host the 8th race in the 2021 North Carolina Cyclo-Cross (NCCX) Series at Stanford Park on Sunday, November 7.

The first race will begin at 10 a.m., with races taking place throughout the day. Food trucks and vendors will be present, and spectators are welcome.

Participants can register online at www.bikereg.com/nccx2021hickory. Additional information about the 2021 NCCX Series is available at www.nccyclocross.com.

The Cyclo-Cross Race in Hickory is powered by DeFeet International with additional sponsors including Carolina Pedal Works and Lightning Cycles.

Stanford Park is located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory.

For more information about the Cyclo-Cross Race, please contact Recreation Programmer Lance Riddile at lriddile@hickorync.gov or 828-261-2254.

