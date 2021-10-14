Hickory Police Department 2021 Cops For Tots

HICKORY, NC (October 13, 2021) — The Hickory Police Department has started collecting monetary donations and new toys for their 2021 Cops for Tots program. The program began in the early 1980’s by serving approximately twelve families. It has expanded over the years and in 2019 1,000 children benefited from the program.

Cops for Tots will be held December 14th and December 15th at 109 11th Street NW.

Participants are required to pre-register and family gift bundles will be distributed as a drive thru process by appointment only. This change has been made to ensure the safety and social distancing for our staff and participants. Application can be found on our social media sites, in person at police headquarters or by email. (cdieter@hickorync.gov)

To participate the 2021 Christmas Wish House, you must:

Be a parent or guardian of the child receiving Cops for Tots services

Parent or Guardian must present a current governmental photo ID

Parent or guardian must present Medicaid card for each child. (Birth certificates only accepted for children under the age of 1)

Be a resident of Catawba, Burke, Alexander or Caldwell Counties

Additionally:

Families who are receiving services from the Christmas Bureau in 2021 are not eligible (Angel Tree)

Social security cards will not be accepted.

Participants will not be allowed inside to minimize contact

Children from birth to 13 years of age are eligible to receive items from this program.

Collection boxes for new, unwrapped toys can be located in the lobby of Hickory Police Department; 347 2nd AVE SW, Hickory, NC 28602.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: Cops for Tots, Hickory Police Department, 347 2nd Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602. Make checks payable to “Cops for Tots”. Monetary donations are preferred, while new toys in the following categories are greatly appreciated as well. (Arts/Crafts, Musical, Soft Toy (infant), Hard Toy (infant), blocks (infant), cars/trucks, dolls, kitchen/household toys, sports, dinosaurs, puzzles, books, games, character figurines, and electronic toys/items)

100% of donations are used to support the Hickory Police Department Christmas Wish House, children in need or other community childhood programs. Additional information on requirements for the Cops for Tots program may be obtained by calling 828-261-2642.

