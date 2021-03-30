Hickory park hours extended for the season

HICKORY, NC (March 29, 2021) — Beginning April 1, City of Hickory parks will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To maximize available daylight, the City of Hickory seasonally changes the hours of operation for all city-owned parks.

Effective April 1 through September 30, park hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. October 1 through March 31, park hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hickory parks are open 365 days a year, unless otherwise noted. Please plan your outings accordingly.

For more information about City of Hickory parks, please call 828-322-7046 or visit www.hickorync.gov/city-parks.