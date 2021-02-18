Hickory mulch sales suspended this week

HICKORY, NC (February 18, 2021) — Due to the heavy amount of rainfall recently, the City of Hickory’s Yard Waste Facility will be closed, and mulch sales will be suspended, on Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20. The facility grounds are too wet to operate the heavy equipment.

Mulch sales should resume next week with normal operating hours. The City of Hickory’s Yard Waste Facility on Cloninger Mill Road is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, please call the Hickory Public Services Department at 828-323-7500.