Hickory Fire Department ISO 1 Rating Effective December 1st     

Hickory, NC (December 1, 2020) — It is official! The City of Hickory Fire Department Class 1 ISO rating is now in effect.

During the September 15 Hickory City Council meeting, State Fire Marshal and Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey announced that Hickory would receive the distinction of earning a Class 1 Public Protection Classification rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). This ISO Class 1 rating is the highest rating possible and ranks the Hickory Fire Department among the nation’s best.

The Class 1 rating, that officially became effective on December 1, 2020, and validates that the City of Hickory Fire Department is providing residents, visitors, and businesses with industry-leading fire protection services.