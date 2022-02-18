Hickory City Walk arches update

HICKORY, NC (February 18, 2022) – During last night’s storm, just after midnight, the wooden arches spanning the Rudy Wright Bridge collapsed onto the City Walk and the Main Avenue Bridge.

Hickory Fire Department, Hickory Police Department, and Hickory Public Works crews responded to the scene and secured the perimeter.

“We are saddened by this unfortunate event,” said Mayor Hank Guess. “Thankfully, no injuries were reported and collateral damage to the surrounding area appears minimal. We look forward to reopening this section of the City Walk.”

The City Walk contractor Neill Grading & Construction and engineering firm John Wood Group PLC have been contacted and are currently assessing the damage. An investigation is under way to determine the contributing factors. Until that investigation is complete, the debris cannot be removed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has opened N.C. 127. The Main Avenue Bridge and the Rudy Wright Bridge remain closed until further notice.

Although the City Walk was opened in December 2021, the project has not been closed out with the contractor. A performance bond and warranty are in place to cover all aspects of the City Walk project and to protect the public’s financial investment.

Additional details regarding the arches will be released as they become available.

