Hickory Aviation Museum closing temporarily

HICKORY, NC (March 16, 2020) — The Hickory Aviation Museum will be closed immediately until April 1st. In the next couple of weeks, we should begin to get an idea about how this contagion is spreading and what we need to do to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The museum is an important part of our community and this decision was not made lightly but we do not want the health of our visitors and volunteers put at risk.

As more information comes out, we will attempt to keep all updated.

Don Baldwin – Member BOD

Hickory Aviation Museum