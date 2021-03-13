Hibriten High Basketball Court Gets a New Name

LENOIR, NC (March 12, 2021) — The Board of Education recently approved the naming of the Hibriten High School basketball court in the main gymnasium to Beane Court in honor of Wilford Beane, former teacher and coach at Hibriten High School.

“He was a well-respected coach for many years at Hibriten High School and continues to be a highly regarded, involved community member,” said Hibriten High principal Courtney Wright.

Beane taught for more than 30 years and served as a head basketball coach for 24 years.

“It’s not just about the technical skills he taught, but also the role model he was for students and continues to be this day as he serves in leadership on the Gamewell Town Council for his community,” Wright said.

“He had an outstanding winning record,” said School Board Chairman Darrell Pennell, “and a person with the utmost character who instilled these traits in his players.”