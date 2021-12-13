Helton Promoted to Chief Financial Officer

LENOIR, NC (December 13, 2021) — As part of a new organizational structure, Caldwell County promoted Tony Helton to Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his promotion, Helton served as Finance Director and Interim County Manager.

“I am happy to serve in my new position as it will allow me to continue to serve as the county’s finance officer while expanding my role and letting me use my management skills as well,” said Helton.

A Certified Public Accountant, Helton has worked in the county’s Finance Department for 18 years, serving the past 12 years as Finance Director. Prior to joining county government, he spent eight years working in the private sector, including two years at a CPA firm

Helton holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lenoir Rhyne University and is a certified local government finance officer. He has also completed the UNC School of Government county administration course.

Helton and his wife, Christine, have been married for nearly 20 years. Christine serves as the Caldwell Library Board chair person, and they have four children. Two children are graduates of Caldwell County Schools, and two are currently in high school in Caldwell County.

