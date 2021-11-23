Health Department Reminds Residents of COVID Safety Precautions

LENOIR, NC (November 23, 2021) — The Caldwell County Health Department encourages residents to take precautions to prevent COVID and other flu-like illnesses as they celebrate the holidays.

“While COVID cases are currently decreasing in our county, it’s important to continue taking precautions to protect yourself and your family,” explained Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

To protect themselves, individuals should:

Take their COVID vaccine and flu shot

Stay home when they are sick

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when they cough or sneeze, and remember to throw away the tissue.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time, and avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear a covering over their mouth and nose when they are unable to keep 6 feet between themselves and others.

To treat patients who test positive for COVID, the Health Department have partnered with EMS Community Paramedics to provide monoclonal infusion therapy. To receive this infusion therapy, patients must:

Have one or more mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms

Be within the first 10 days of the start of symptoms

Be at high-risk for hospitalization due to pre-existing medical conditions

To make an appointment with the Health Department for monoclonal therapy, COVID testing, or to receive a COVID vaccine, call 828-426-8400.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

