Headquarters Car Show Raises Record Breaking Donations of over $17,000 for Safe Harbor

HICKORY, NC (September 24, 2021) — Headquarters 15th Annual Car Show was held on Saturday, September 18th in Granite Falls, NC. The show featured over 250 classic automobiles and partnered with over 19 sponsors: Paramount Automotive Group, Tindol Ford- Gastonia, Carter Lumber, Steve White Motors, Granite Insurance with Hagerty Insurance, Huffman Hosiery Mill, German Auto Service, Hot Rod Dynamics, Car Plus Lenoir, City Muffler, D&S Automotive and Detailing, EZ Way Auto, Universal Motors, Gary & Jerri Sherrill, Gold Standard Auto Body, Black Top Studios, Classic and Cars Inc., and Sherrill’s Jewelry.

Scott Good, Headquarters Car Show founder, was so impressed last year with the overwhelming record-breaking turnout at this event, that he challenged himself and his committee members to double last year’s efforts, which was no small task. And they did!

Good stated, “Headquarters is more than just a car show. It’s 10 beautiful acres for families to come together and enjoy good food, music, fellowship with the bonus of looking at classic cars. This event is held once a year and has benefited churches, and other non-profits in the past, and for the past 2 years Safe Harbor has been the beneficiary. The powerful testimonies from the Whole Women residents at the car show really touched the hearts of all that attended this event, and really that’s why we chose to benefit Safe Harbor again this year.”

All the net proceeds from this annual event went directly to Safe Harbor, a local nonprofit that provides support for women living in recovery, as well as transitional housing for women at risk of homelessness by providing a holistic approach.

Christie Clary, Safe Harbor’s Community Outreach & Volunteer Coordinator, could not have been more pleased with the turnout this year. “Working with Scott Good and the Headquarters Car Show committee the last 2 years, along with volunteers from the F3 Men’s Group (Fitness, Fellowship and Faith), Granite Insurance, South Caldwell High School’s Interact Club & ROTC, has been a highlight for me as I have experienced the true spirit of loving others, giving back, serving and community exemplified with grace and humility. I am humbled to work with such great groups of people!”

A core group of Safe Harbor volunteers worked alongside the dedicated Headquarters Car Show committee members. In addition, the event had over 112 event volunteers that collectively served over 900 hours to make this event possible. All food and beverages were donated by Lowe’s Foods #245 Viewmont Store, Fresh Air Galaxy Grocery of Hickory, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Hickory, Flowers Baking Company of Newton, Wal-Mart #4410 of Granite Falls, UTZ Chips, and McDonald’s Link Management.

A special thanks to the local band, Rust Bucket, for coming out and providing the entertainment that helped to create a fun and lively atmosphere.

For information about Safe Harbor: dconner@safeharbornc.org or 828-326-7233. For information about Headquarters Car Show: rscottgood66@gmail.com or 704-813-8981.

www.safeharbornc.org

Press Release courtesy of Dawn Hayden Conner

Communications Specialist

Safe Harbor

