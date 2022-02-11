Hatchery Supported Trout Waters Close March 1

RALEIGH, NC (February 11, 2022) – Approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, marked by green-and-white signs, will be closed March 1 – April 2 for stocking. In 2022, 964,000 trout will be stocked at frequent intervals March through June — 96% of which will average 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding 14 inches in length. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit, gear, or bait restrictions.

