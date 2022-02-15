Hatchery Supported Trout Waters Close for Stocking March 1 – April 2

RALEIGH, NC (February 15, 2022) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 2. While fishing is closed, Wildlife Commission staff will stock the designated waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, in preparation for opening day.

Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are stocked at frequent intervals March through June annually. In 2022, Wildlife Commission personnel will stock approximately 964,000 trout — 96% of which will be at least 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding 14 inches in length. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. These waters will remain open until Feb. 28, 2023.

The hatchery trout stocking schedule and additional inland fishing information is available on the Wildlife Commission’s website.

