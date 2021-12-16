Harrison Promoted to Deputy County Manager

LENOIR, NC (December 15, 2021) — Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan recently selected Jimmy Harrison to serve as Deputy County Manager.

“I am honored to be selected as the Deputy County Manager, and excited to serve the county in this new role,” said Harrison.

Prior to being named Deputy County Manager, Harrison served as Human Resources Director, a position he held for more than eight years. He began his career with the county in 1995 as Deputy with the Sherriff’s Office and continues to be a sworn officer.

Harrison holds a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership from Mountain State University and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Lees-McRae College. He has earned the County Administration Certificate through the School of Government at UNC Chapel Hill and Advanced Law Enforcement Certification through the NC Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission.

Harrison’s promotion comes as part of the county’s new organizational structure.

