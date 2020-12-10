Hang up on Robocalls Targeting Amazon Customers

RALEIGH, NC (December 10, 2020) — Recent media reports show that scammers are working to take advantage of Amazon customers during the holiday season. Customers receive robocalls claiming there is an $800 charge on the victim’s Amazon account. Once the call connects to scammers, they can try to steal your hard-earned money.

Our office is working hard to stop robocalls. This week, Attorney General Josh Stein won a $210 million settlement against Dish Network over illegal telemarketing calls. While we crack down on robocalls, here’s what you can do to help: report robocalls to our office at ncdoj.gov/norobo and protect yourself by following these tips.

Hang up and call the company directly. Using a number listed on the company’s website, you can ask if the call you received is legitimate.

Never give your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number to someone you don’t know who calls you on the phone.

Sign up for the Do Not Call Registry to cut down on telemarketing sales calls. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll know that many telemarketers who call are probably out to scam you.

If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.