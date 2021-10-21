Halloween Safety tips from the Hickory Fire Department

HICKORY, NC (October 21, 2021) — Are you decorating or getting ready for Halloween? The Hickory Fire Department suggests the following:

• When purchasing a Halloween costume and mask, make sure they are labeled flameproof.

• The fabric used in costumes is usually a thin material and very easily ignited. Remind children to keep away from open flames such as jack-o-lanterns.

• Use a flashlight in your jack-o-lantern instead of a candle. A flashlight should provide a good light and the danger of knocking it over and being burned will be eliminated.

• Make sure children carry a flashlight and use reflective strips to place on children, costumes, and bags so they are visible to drivers.

• Remind your child to pay special attention to traffic on Halloween night and obey all traffic signals. It is even better for parents to go trick or treating with their children.

• All children should WALK, not run from house to house and use the sidewalk if available, rather than walk in the street. Children should be cautioned against running out from between parked cars, or across lawns and yards where ornaments, furniture, or clotheslines present dangers.

• Children should only go to homes where the residents are known and have outside lights on as a sign of welcome.

• Warn children not to eat any treats until an adult has carefully examined them for evidence of tampering.

Planning ahead can make this Halloween a safe one. For more information on Halloween safety, contact the Hickory Fire Department at (828) 323-7521 or at www.hickorync.gov.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!