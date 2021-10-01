Hall of Honor Inductees Announced

LENOIR, NC (October 1, 2021) — The Caldwell County Schools will present the 18th Annual Hall of Honor induction ceremony on Monday, October 18, at 7:00 pm at the JE Broyhill Civic Center to celebrate Caldwell County graduates who have made significant contributions to their profession and community.

Due to COVID-19 conditions that led to the cancellation of the induction ceremony in 2020, inductees selected for both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 will be recognized at the event on October 18. Safety protocols will be observed in an effort to maintain a healthy celebratory environment.

The following will be inducted into the Caldwell County Schools Hall of Honor:

Class of 2020

Dr. Carmen Wendelle Icard Teague

Thomas Evan Capshaw (posthumous)

George W. Petrie, Jr. (posthumous)

Class of 2021

Neil T. Annas

James W. (Bill) Oxford

Dr. Mark J. Poarch

George T. Crowell, Jr. (posthumous)

Tickets are on sale for $10 each through October 13, 2021, at the Education Center, located at 1914 Hickory Blvd., SW in Lenoir. The recognition program began in 2003 and since then, 84 Caldwell County graduates have been inducted into the Caldwell County Schools Hall of Honor.

