Grief + COVID = A Complicated Equation

LENOIR, NC (October 15, 2020) — Grief is a natural response to loss, and feelings of loss can be compounded during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. Caldwell Hospice will host a virtual discussion about the grief process and how it has been further complicated by COVID-19 on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 12 noon via Zoom. Caldwell Hospice Grief Services Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW, will facilitate the discussion.

To enroll in this educational event, please RSVP by calling 828.754.0101 or emailing ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link. To learn more about grief support services, call or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.