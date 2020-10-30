Grief + COVID = A Complicated Equation

LENOIR, NC (October 29, 2020) — Grief is a natural response to loss, and feelings of loss can be compounded during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. Caldwell Hospice will host a virtual discussion about the grief process and how it has been further complicated by COVID-19 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Caldwell Hospice Grief Services Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW, will facilitate the discussion.

To enroll in this educational event, please RSVP by calling 828.754.0101 or emailing ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link. To learn more about grief support services, call or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.