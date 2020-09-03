Granite Falls Recreation Center Update – Playgrounds To Reopen

GRANITE FALLS, NC (September 3, 2020) — Below is the update on the Recreation Center activities based on Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order #163 that eased some restrictions previously implemented due to COVID-19. The easing of restrictions is effective Friday, September 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The Rec Center is already scheduled to be closed Saturday, September 5, 2020, Sunday, September 6, 2020, and on Monday, September 7, 2020 (Labor Day). The Shuford Recreation Center will re-open to the public with limited capacity and extended hours on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The new Rec Center operating schedule is as follows:

Monday – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday – Closed for Disinfecting

Thursday – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday – Closed

Sunday – Closed

The capacity limits and restrictions for the Rec. Center building are as follows:

1) Temperatures will be checked for everyone entering the building. Social distancing of 6 feet apart is required and face coverings are required (Over 5 years of age and up) before entering the premises. Patrons will only be allowed to enter and exit at the double glass doors facing Pinewood Road.

2) Gymnasium – Maximum limit of 25 people. Maximum number of people on the basketball court is 3 people per goal which is 18 out of the 25 people allowed in the gym. No basketball games are allowed at this time. Social distancing of 6 feet apart is required and face coverings are required (Over 5 years of age and up). Hand sanitizer is provided. Fitness classes will resume in the gym in the near future.

3) Fitness Rooms – Maximum limit of 4 people in each of the two fitness rooms (Men & Women’s)

Social distancing of 6 feet apart is required and face coverings are required (Over 5 years of age and up). Hand sanitizer is provided.

4) Civic Club Meeting Room – Maximum limit of 8 people in the room. Social distancing of 6 feet apart is required and face coverings are required (Over 5 years of age and up). Hand sanitizer is provided.

5) Social Hall – Maximum limit of 15 people in the room. Social distancing of 6 feet apart is required and face coverings are required (Over 5 years of age and up). Hand sanitizer is provided.

6) The 2 single-user ADA restrooms will be open to the public. Social distancing of 6 feet apart is required and face coverings are required (Over 5 years of age and up) for patrons in the hallways. The other 2 ADA non-compliant restrooms will be closed to the public.

7) Water fountains will not be operable. Patrons may bring their own Individual water bottles or they can purchase bottled water out of the vending machine.

The outdoor playground equipment at the Rec Center and at Neighborhood Park will reopen on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Maximum limit of 20 people on the playgrounds at one time. Social distancing of 6 feet apart is required and face coverings are suggested (Over 5 years of age and up). Hand sanitizer is provided.

Tennis Courts at the Rec. Center remain at a maximum capacity of 4 per court and 25 in total. The batting cage at the Rec Center remains at a maximum capacity of 2. The picnic shelter maximum capacity at the Rec Center and at Lakeside Park remains at 25. The maximum capacity at the Rec Center ballfields has increased from 25 to 50 per field effective Friday, September 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The outdoor tennis court and outdoor basketball court at Neighborhood Park will open on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with maximum capacity of 4 on each court. Signage has been placed and/or updated at all of these locations stating the maximum capacity (occupancy), social distancing requirements, requesting people wear facial coverings over their mouth and noses, and asking patrons not to enter if they have fever, coughs, or breathing issues. We also suggest that people using the picnic shelters use disposable table cloths and clean and disinfect the table before and after use. This would be in addition to the cleaning and disinfecting activities done by Town staff.

These hours of operation will be revised based on future Executive Orders from the Governor, as well as guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Caldwell County Health Department.