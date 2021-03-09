Granite Falls received Public Power Swards of Excellence

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 9, 2021) — Sixteen public power communities across the state received 2020 ElectriCities Public Power Awards of Excellence. The awards align with ElectriCities’ strategic priorities and recognize communities that share and recognize these Public Power priorities.

The Town of Granite Falls received the Value of Public Power, Continuous Improvement, and Wholesale Power Cost awards.

The value of public power award highlights communities that communicate the value of electric system ownership to key stakeholders.

The wholesale power cost award recognizes communities that provide competitive and stable wholesale electric rates that meet the power supply need of Power Agency Members.

The workforce planning and development award honors communities that promote a workforce plan to attract, develop and retain the necessary human talent to provide safe, reliable power and lead public power forward.

“It’s exciting to see the many achievements in North Carolina public power communities each year,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones. “I am always impressed by the ingenuity and true commitment of public power communities, particularly throughout 2020 when cities and towns were faced with challenges no one could have anticipated. We are proud of these public power communities and are grateful for their dedication.”

ElectriCities’ annual awards celebrate praiseworthy performance among public power communities across the state and shine a light on work being done that enhances the safe, reliable, and affordable energy provided to North Carolina businesses and homes served by public power.

“Receiving these Public Power Awards of Excellence is a great honor,” said Jerry Church, Town Manager of the Town of Granite Falls. “The Mayor, Town Council, and Town Electric Department staff take a lot of pride in the work we do to power this community. We are very happy to receive this recognition for our initiatives and efforts.”