Granite Falls native Clair Gilbert earns Girl Scouts’ highest honor

COLFAX, NC (December 11, 2019) — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Clair Gilbert, Granite Falls, has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Gilbert, daughter of Michael and Kay Gilbert and a member of Girl Scout Troop 2034, created a silent finger fidget for children with cognitive impairments to use during class. The device was created to allow autistic, ADHD and cognitively disabled children the ability to focus better in class with a discreet and non-disruptive object.

By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Gilbert has become a community leader. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement, and this young woman exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place.”

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. After the minimum requirements are completed, the Gold Award project is the culmination of a girl’s demonstration of self-discipline, leadership ability, time management, creativity, initiative and a significant mastery of skills. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and implementing her project, which must benefit the community and have long lasting impact. Since 1916, girls have successfully answered the call to go gold, an act that indelibly marks them as accomplished members of their communities and the world.

Some universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award recipients, and girls who enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces may receive advanced rank in recognition of their achievements.

