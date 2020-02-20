Granite Falls native Adele Huffman Signs to Play Tennis at Randolph Macon College

HICKORY, NC (February 13, 2020) — University Christian High School senior Adele Huffman signed a National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Virginia. A signing ceremony was held at UCHS on Thursday, February 13 with Adele’s mother Amanda Pierce, brother Alec Huffman, UCHS coach Jason Burgess, and private instructor Pat Benfield, who first introduced Adele to tennis in elementary school, in attendance.

Also present to celebrate were University Christian principal Bill Unverfhert, athletic director Jeff Taylor, faculty members, teammates and school friends.

Huffman, a four-year starter and letter winner at UCHS, earned all-conference designation twice, including this past fall when she was also recognized as Foothills Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was voted to the NCISAA 2A all-state team.

Lady Barracudas advanced to at least the final four each of the past four seasons. The UCHS girls were NCISAA 1A state runners-up in 2017 after losing in the 1A final four in 2016. 2019 saw University Christian reclassified to NCISAA 2A where the team lost in the state semi-finals each of the past two seasons.

The Yellow Jackets of Randolph Macon compete in NCAA Division III and are a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

A University Christian High School Athletics Press Release

www.uchsathletics.com/2020/02/13/adele-huffman-signs-to-play-tennis-at-randolph-macon-college/