Granite Falls McDonald’s pitching in

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 16, 2020) — The Granite Falls McDonald’s will be providing free lunch to any child with an adult who visits our restaurant Monday thru Friday from 11am to 2 pm. The lunch will include a plain hamburger, plain cheeseburger, or 4pc nugget and a choice of apple slices, gogurt, or a small fry. Limit one meal per child.

Our lobby will be closing at 9pm until further notice so that we may deep clean and sanitize each night. Drive thru will remain open 24 hours.

During these trying times it is important that we all come together and do what we can to support each other. We value all of our guests and are taking every step necessary to protect and support our customers.

Information courtesy of Granite Falls McDonald’s General Manager Kevin Collins