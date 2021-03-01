Granite Falls man charged with attempted 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Arson

LENOIR, NC (March 1, 2021) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones announces that on Sunday, February 28, 2021 a structure fire was reported to the Caldwell County Communications Center at 4955 Morrison Place in Granite Falls, NC. Sawmills Fire Department along with Granite Falls Fire Department were dispatched to the scene and were able quell the fire within minutes preventing severe fire damage to the home. Once the fire was suppressed the Caldwell County Fire Marshal responded to the scene and was able to determine the cause of the fire was a set fire.

Video Footage

Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the fire investigation. The location where the fire was set is the home of a Deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was expedited by the surveillance footage at the house which depicts an individual later identified as William Junior Sisk of 2982 Eddington Road approach the front of the home with a large bucket. Sisk then threw the liquid substance from the bucket onto the front door to the home. Sisk then walked out of view of the camera and returned a few moments later. He then set fire to the front door of the home with a lighter. Sisk can be heard making the statements “now you are going to die” and “you had this coming” on the video footage. Sisk lives in a residence nearby the location where he set the fire. The Deputy’s home was occupied by one individual at the time the fire was set. No one was injured as a result of the fire. Sisk was taken into custody a short distance away and assaulted two Deputies while in the process being arrested.

William Junior Sisk, age 41 has been Charged with:

One count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder and one count of 1st Degree Arson

Sisk was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center Under a 1,000,000.00 Secured Bond. His First Appearance is Scheduled for 03/01/2021 in Caldwell County District Court.

“I appreciate the rapid response by the Sawmills Fire Department and the Granite Falls Fire Department. I would also like to thank the Granite Falls Police Department and the Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office for their assistance in this case” Alan C. Jones