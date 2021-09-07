Granite Falls man arrested for shooting into an occupied residence

GRANITE FALLS, NC (September 7, 2021) — On Monday, September 6, 2021, at approximately 9:00pm, the Granite Falls Police Department responded to North Summit Avenue in reference to shots being fired into the residence. Once on scene it was learned that Alexander Lee Huffman, age 24, fired several shots from a rifle into the residence. No one was struck by the rounds. Based on information gathered at the scene, a warrant was issued for Huffman for felony shooting into an occupied dwelling.

At approximately 2:30am on September 7, 2021, Officers with the Granite Falls Police Department observed Huffman’s vehicle traveling on Falls Avenue in Granite Falls. Officers were able to stop and take Huffman into custody without incident. A search of Huffman’s vehicle was conducted and several firearms, magazines, spent shell casings and ammunition were seized.

During the arrest it was discovered that Huffman broke into the North Summit Avenue residence just prior to being stopped by officers. During the breaking and entering Huffman took several items while the residents were hiding inside.

Huffman was incarcerated in the Caldwell County Detention Center under an $80,000 secured bond. His first appearance is scheduled on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in Caldwell County District Court.

Charges: Felony Shooting into Occupied Dwelling, Felony First Degree Burglary, and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering.