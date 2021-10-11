Granite Falls Historical Association to hold annual meeting

GRANITE FALLS, NC (October 10, 2021) — The Granite Falls Historical Association, Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum located at 107 Falls Avenue in Granite Falls beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be a short business session to elect officers, updates from the Association Board of Trustees, and a program about Granite Falls Middle School. Attendees must observe COVID protocols, including wearing masks, while in the museum.

The meeting is for all members, and anyone interested in joining. Dues for 2021 – 2022 will be accepted ($12.00 per year for individuals, $18.00 per year for families, and $25.00 per year for organizations).

For more information, contact President Linda Richards Crowder at (828) 396-1066.

Press Release courtesy of Linda Crowder

