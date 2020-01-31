Granite Falls Historical Association seeks oral stories for history book

GRANITE FALLS, NC (January 30, 2020) — The Granite Falls Historical Association invites persons familiar with the downtown business district (from any time period) to participate in a round table discussion to be held at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum (107 Falls Avenue) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. The group wants to record memories that reveal personalities, lifestyles, and customs so they can be included in a history book to be released in 2024 in conjunction with the town’s 125th anniversary. The museum is open to the public, and the Association will serve refreshments to visitors during the event. Persons willing to share their memories about Granite Falls should call Jeanne Whisnant at (828) 320-3725. Ms. Whisnant can also make arrangements to interview people at a different time.

The museum is located in the former home of Andrew Baird who first settled Granite Falls in the 1790s. Built shortly after Fort Defiance in Lenoir, the house is the second oldest residence in Caldwell County. For more information, go to www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org. or visit us on Facebook under “Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum.”