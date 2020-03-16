Granite Falls Garden Club “Yard Of The Month” For March Awarded

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 16, 2020) — The Granite Falls Garden Club has awarded the March Yard of The Month to the home of John and Karen Settlemyre on South Main Street in Granite Falls. A yard is judged by the neatness of the lawn along with shrubs, flowers and trees that are in bloom at the time it is chosen. The Settlemyre home was chosen for its lush green grass that has already been manicured for March! Garden Club member Teresa Jackson awarded the award.

Submitted by Barbara Ross