Granite Falls Garden Club “Yard Of The Month” For July Awarded

GRANITE FALLS, NC (July 2, 2020) — The Granite Falls Garden Club awards the Yard of the Month for July to Bertha “Bert” Reid. Ms. Reid lives at 31 Crestview Street in Granite Falls. Her yard is full of color with purple hydrangeas, red and pink geraniums, and the vibrant colors of her most prized day lilies. Hosta, Gardenias, Lavender along with various herbs provide even more beauty to her yard. She also adds a bit of whimsy to her garden with numerous bird feeders, a peacock, a “no no” dog and a windmill. As we toured her yard, we could tell that she has a green thumb and genuinely enjoys being outdoors in the yard. We ended our time with a nice visit on her side porch. Congratulations, Ms. Reid on a beautiful yard!

In photo below: Bertha “Bert” Reid (home owner)

and Lee Jackson (Granite Falls Garden Club Member)