Granite Falls Cub Scout Pack 260 Pinewood Derby

GRANITE FALLS, NC (January 28, 2020) — It was an exciting day at the races as Granite Falls Cub Scout Pack 260 held their annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, January 25.

The Scouts who, with the help of an adult, each had to craft their own race car from a basic kit consisting of a block of wood and four wheels. Each participant gets to apply their own creativity and workmanship into the design. Some of the more popular themes for cars included superhero’s, video game characters, sports teams, and American Spirit.

A total of 24 Scouts participated, ranging from kindergartners to fifth graders. The participants raced their cars against their fellow Scouts in a double elimination tournament until the top 5 was determined. The top five finishers were…

1st place – Thaddeus Richard, 2nd place – Max McGee, 3rd place – Bryant Keller, 4th place – Paxton Drum, 5th place – Reese Anderson. Best in Show was Josean Bobe.

The Derby is run by the 15 Adult Leaders of Pack 260 and concessions were provided by the older Scouts from Troop 263.

“The experience is more than just a race for the families involved. The kids learn about sportsmanship, creativity and aerodynamics while participating in friendly competition. “…every scout that builds a car and enters the race is a winner,” said Cubmaster Chuck Heavner.

Pack 260, hosted by the Granite Falls United Methodist Church, is open to kids in grades K-5. Cub Scouts is a great way for children to learn life skills, try new experiences, and to have fun with their friends. To join or for more information about Cub Scouts Pack 260, visit their Facebook page at Cub Scouts Pack 260 or email at scoutspack260@gmail.com

Press Release courtesy of Chuck Heavner (Scoutmaster Troop 263 Cubmaster Pack 260)